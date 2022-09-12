News Live: Hindu side in Gyanvapi case to seek ASI survey if court order in favour

  • updated: Sep 12 2022, 11:23 ist
  • 11:22

    Gyanvapi case: Hindu side to seek ASI survey if court order in favour

  • 11:18

    Order in Gyanvapi case expected today

    The district court in Varanasi is expected to pronounce its orders on Monday on the maintainability of the plea in the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri case, sources said.

    Five women had filed the petition seeking permission for daily worship of Hindu deities whose idols are claimed to be located on an outer wall of the Gyanvapi mosque. The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee has said the Gyanvapi mosque is a Waqf property and has questioned the maintainability of the plea.

  • 11:00

    PM Modi in UP to inaugurate IDF World Dairy Summit 2022

  • 10:48

    ED issues fresh summons to Abhishek Banerjee's kin

    ED issues fresh summons to Maneka Gambhir, sister-in-law of TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, for questioning in a money laundering case after it was found the agency "erroneously" issued her a notice for appearance at 12:30 am instead of 12:30 pm on Monday, official sources toldPTI.

  • 10:24

    Flood alert in Telangana districts in the Godavari catchment area

    The Telangana government on Monday sounded an alert in the districts on the banks of Godavari river in view of flood threat.

    Chief Minister KChandrashekhar Rao instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to alert the Collectors and Superintendents of Police of all the districts of the Godavari catchment area including Kothagudem and Mulugu.

    Following heavy rain in the upper riparian region, the flood flow of Godavari is increasing steadily and is crossing 9 lakh cusecs, said the Chief Minister's Office.

    The Chief Minister directed the officials to set up a control room in the secretariat immediately and monitor the situation from time to time.

  • 10:07

    Will definitely happen: Tejashwi on Bihar govt's 20 lakh jobs promise

  • 10:05

    NIA raids residences of gangsters in Haryana and Punjab

  • 09:42

    Delhi CM Kejriwal to interact with various stakeholders in Ahmedabad today

  • 09:41

    Pakistani drone spotted near international border in Punjab; search under way

  • 09:27

    TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's sister-in-law summoned to ED office in Kolkata

  • 08:49

    7 killed, 3 injured in Chhattisgarh bus accident

    A bus accident in Chhattisgarh'sKorba district left at least 7 people dead and 3 injured, police said on Monday.

  • 08:46

    Mumbai cops arrest godman on charges of rape; probe on

  • 08:33

    NIA raids under way in Delhi, NCR, Haryana, Punjab in Sidhu Moose Wala case

  • 08:14

    Congress begins sixth day of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala

  • 06:54

    Last reactor at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant stopped

    Europe's largest nuclear plant has been reconnected to Ukraine's electricity grid, allowing engineers to shut down its last operational reactor in an attempt to avoid a radiation disaster as fighting rages in the area.

  • 06:53

    Oil prices slide as China Covid curbs, possible rate hikes weigh on demand outlook

    Oil prices slipped during Asian trade on Monday as the prospect of further interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe to quell inflation and the imposition of strict Covid-19 restrictions in China overshadowed the global demand outlook.

    Brent crude futures dropped 78 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $86.01 a barrel by 0040 GMT, after settling 4.1 per centhigher on Friday. USWest Texas Intermediate crude was at $92.11 a barrel, down 73 cents, or 0.8 per cent, after a 3.9 per cent gain in the previous session.

  • 06:52

    New wildfire spreading in central California mountains

    California's latest wildfire has spread rapidly in the US state's central mountains, just as firefighters were bringing a big blaze south of Los Angeles under control, authorities said Sunday.

    The Mosquito Fire has now swept through an area of more than 41,000 acres (16,600 hectares) in the Sierra Nevada range northeast of San Francisco in just four days, the official Cal Fire website reported.