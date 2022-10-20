News Live: Biden announces steps to reduce gas prices in US

Ahead of elections, Biden announces steps to reduce gas prices in US
Ahead of the crucial mid-term polls, US President Joe Biden has announced a slew of measures to lower gas prices, which have been hurting the middle class.
Biden, in a major policy speech, reiterated that Russian President Vladimir Putin was responsible for the hike in energy prices in the US.
“When the price of gas goes up, other expenses get cut. That's why I have been doing everything in my power to reduce gas prices since Putin's invasion of Ukraine caused these prices to spike and rattled international oil markets,” he said in a speech.
Chandrakant Patil apologises to Pune citizens for inconvenience caused following torrential rains
Maharashtra minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chandrakant Patil on Wednesday apologised to the residents of Pune for the inconvenience caused to them as a result of unprecedented rains.
Two persons died in rain-related incidents, while more than 500 people were evacuated from low-lying areas in Pune district reeled after unprecedented downpour during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday night.
