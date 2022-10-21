News Live: PM Narendra Modi offers prayers at Kedarnath temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tributes to police personnel on Police Commemoration Day
Delhi | Union Home Minister Amit Shah pays tributes to police personnel, who lost their lives in the line of duty, at National Police Memorial on the occasion of 'Police Commemoration Day' pic.twitter.com/A2T36FJXjF
Yogi Adityanath, Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavais, others pay tributes on Police Commemoration Day
Chief Ministers of various states including CM UP Yogi Adityanath, CM Maharashtra Eknath Shinde with Dy CM Devendra Fadnavais, CM Tripura Manik Saha & CM Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy pay tributes on the occasion of 'Police Commemoration Day' pic.twitter.com/5Re1eB9o1M
Uttarakhand | PM Narendra Modi to visit Kedarnath Dham today
PM will reach here at around 8:30 am. He will perform darshan and pooja at Kedarnath Temple. At around 9 am, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Kedarnath Ropeway Project. pic.twitter.com/2a7V3e6eFd
Security to be provided to Navjot Sidhu for appearance in Ludhiana court: Mann
After jailed Congress leaderNavjotSinghSidhuraised “securityconcerns” forappearingbefore a court inLudhianain a harassment case against a former minister,PunjabCMBhagwant Mann on Thursday said directions have been issued forprovidingsecurityto him.
Sidhu, who is lodged in the Patiala Central jail in a road rage case, has been summoned toappearas a witness on October 21 by aLudhianacourt in a case filed by dismissed deputy superintendent of police Balwinder Singh Sekhon against former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.
Chad says some 50 dead in clashes, announces curfew
Chad's governmentannouncedan overnightcurfewon Thursday and saiddeadlyclashesbetween police and demonstrators protesting the military's grip on power claimed around50lives.
Hundreds of demonstrators turned out in the capital N'Djamena and elsewhere on Thursday to mark the date when the military had initially promised to hand over power -- a spell that has been extended for another two years.
Chadian Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo updated the official death toll to around50on Thursday night,sayingmost fatalities occurred in N'Djamena and the cities of Moundou and Koumra, while more than 300 people were injured.
IndiGo to start 8 new flights in domestic routes
IndiGo on Thursday announced the launch of eight new flights on the Bhopal-Udaipur, Ahmedabad-Jammu, Ranchi Bhubaneshwar, and Indore-Chandigarh routes.
"Out of these new connections, Bhopal-Udaipur flight will be an RCS route and will increase accessibility between the states," it said in a release.
IndiGo's Chief Strategy and Revenue Officer Sanjay Kumar said the airline is pleased to enhance connectivity and accessibility by introducing exclusive flights on new domestic routes between seven states.
The airline has a fleet of more than 275 aircraft and operates more than 1,600 daily flights. It connects 74 domestic and 26 international destinations.
