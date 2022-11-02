News Live: PM Modi to inaugurate 3024 newly constructed EWS flats at Delhi's Kalkaji

PM Modi to inaugurate 3024 newly constructed EWS flats at Delhi's Kalkaji
PM Modi will inaugurate 3024 newly constructed EWS flats at Kalkaji,Delhi built for rehabilitating slum dwellers under ‘In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation’ Project & hand over keys to eligible beneficiaries at Bhoomiheen Camp in a program later today: Prime Minister's Office
Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 strikes Antofagasta in Chile
An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Antofagasta in Chile on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 140 kilometers (86.93 miles), 22 kilometers from Calama, EMSC said. Chile is the world's largest copper producer and most of its large operations are in Antofagasta region.
Air Quality Index in Delhi currently at 354
Morning walkers, joggers and cyclists work out at the India Gate, amid deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR.
Schools, colleges to remain closed in Chennai owing to heavy rains
Tamil Nadu | Schools and colleges to remain closed in Chennai, Ranipet and Thiruvallur due to excessive rainfall in the region and schools will remain closed in Vellore, Kanjipuram, Vilupuram and Chengalpattu.
The world must respond firmly to any Russian attempts to disrupt Ukraine's grain export corridor, President Volodymyr Zelenskyysaid, as more ships were loading despite Moscow suspending its participation in a U.N.-brokered deal.
One of the global consequences of Russia's war on its neighbour has been food shortages and a cost of living crisis in many countries, and a deal brokered by the United Nations and Turkey on July 22 had provided safe passage for vessels carrying grain and other fertiliser exports.
Russia withdrew from the accord over the weekend, saying it could not guarantee safety for civilian ships because of an attack on its Black Sea fleet.
Seoul says 'first time ever' N Korean missile lands close to S Korean waters
Seoul said Wednesday that for the "first time" a ballistic missile fired by North Korea had landed south of the disputed maritime border and close to South Korea's territorial waters.
"The North Korean missile launch is very unusual and unacceptable as it fell close to South Korean territorial waters south of the Northern Limit Line for the first time" since the peninsula was divided, Kang Shin-chul, director of operations for the Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters.
India cuts windfall tax on crude oil, hikes for aviation fuel, diesel
