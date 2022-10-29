News Live: Air quality dips in the Delhi-NCR

CBI arrests pvt firm director in bank loan fraud case of Rs 1,530.99 cr
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested the Director of a Ludhiana-based private company in an ongoing investigation of a case related to an alleged bank fraud of Rs 1,530.99 crore, an official said.
The accused was identified as Neeraj Saluja, Director of SEL Textiles Ltd.
The CBI had registered a case immediately in 2020 against SEL Textiles Ltd. and others, including its Director Saluja, unknown public servants and private persons on the allegations of bank fraud.
SEL Textiles Ltd. having its units at Malout, Nawanshahr (Punjab), Nemrana (Rajasthan) and Hansi (Haryana) was into the business of manufacturing of yarns and fabrics.
TB cases notified in India in 2021 18% higher than 2020: Health Ministry on WHO report
In wake of the World Health Organisation's Global TB Report 2022, released on October 27, that notes the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the diagnosis, treatment and burden of disease for TB all over, India on Friday said that the country has, in fact, performed far better on major metrics as compared to others.
"India's TB incidence for the year 2021 is 210 per 100,000 population - compared to the baseline year of 2015 (incidence was 256 per lakh of population in India); there has been an 18 per cent decline which is 7 percentage points better than the global average of 11 per cent. These figures also place India at the 36th position in terms of incidence rates (from largest to smallest incidence numbers)," the Health Ministry said.
