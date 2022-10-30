News Live: PM to lay foundation stone of aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara on October 30
updated: Oct 30 2022, 08:03 ist
08:02
Today we resolve to make the state drug-free by 2025: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami
Dehradun, Uttarakhand | Today we resolve to make the state drug-free by 2025. We resolve to create awareness about the ill effects of drugs among all, especially the youth: CM Pushkar Singh at Dehradun Marathon 2022 organised by Uttarakhand police pic.twitter.com/q2pwswPInl
MLAs poaching case: Accused sent to judicial remand
A city court on Saturday remanded to judicial custody three accused in the sensational 'MLAs poaching' case, hours after they were re-arrested on the orders of the Telangana High Court.
Cyberabad police produced Ramachandra Bharathi a.k.a. Satish Sharma, Kore Nanda Kumar a.k.a. Nandu and Simhayaji before ACB Court judge at his residence in Saroornagar.
The judge remanded them to 14-day judicial custody. The accused were subsequently shifted to Chanchalguda Central Jail.
07:05
US partnering with India to enable it to play a broader stabilising role in the Indo-Pacific region: Pentagon
The US will partner India to help New Delhi play a "broader stabilising role" in the strategic Indo-Pacific region, a senior defence official from the Pentagon has said.
The Biden administration has taken several steps to strengthen India-US defence relationship since it assumed power in January 2021.
“As India is taking a look at how it accelerates its own defence modernisation, in order to expand the role that it already plays as what I would describe as a net security provider in the Indian Ocean region, but more broadly in the Indo-Pacific, the United States wants to make sure that we are partnering with India to better enable it to play that broader stabilising role in the region,” a senior defence official told PTI on Saturday.
