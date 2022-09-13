News Live: 'Succession' wins best drama series award at the Emmys

Pakistan's Sindh still in danger as more rains forecast
Pakistan's Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman on Monday warned about the worsening situation in Sindh, saying the river Indus at Kotri Barrage is in a high spate with an in-flow of more than 600,000 cusecs of floodwater, posing a serious threat to the surrounding regions, media reports said.
Two brothers stabbed in north Delhi, accused arrested
Two brothers were stabbed allegedly by their neighbourhood friend following an altercation in North Delhi's Subzi Mandi area, police said on Monday.
Accused Sidhhanth Ahochiya was arrested, they said.
One of the victim identified as Prince (20) died during the course of treatment while his brother Mihir (21) is undergoing treatment at the hospital, they said.
Emmys 2022: Michael Keaton wins lead actor in Limited Anthology Series
Hollywood star Michael Keaton took home the Emmy for Best Actor in a Limited Anthology Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, for his role in Hulu's critically acclaimed 'Dopesick' series.
'Succession' wins best drama series award at the Emmys
The HBO drama seriesSuccessionwas named the best drama series at the 74th Emmy Awards. With the win,Successionbecomes a two-time winner in the category, having bagged the award earlier in 2020.
'Ted Lasso' wins Emmy for best comedy series
Ted Lassowins the Emmy award for the best comedy series.
Lee Jung-jae wins best actor award for 'Squid Game' at the Emmys
Lee Jung-jae wins the Emmy award for best actor in a drama series for his role inSquid Game. Lee is a first-time nominee and first-time winner.
Secunderabad hotel fire death toll climbs to 8
The death toll in a fire that broke out at a hotel in Secunderabad, Telangana has risen to 8,Chandana Deepti, DCP, North Zone, Hyderabad told ANI.
Zendaya bags best actress award for 'Euphoria' at the Emmys
Zendaya bagged an Emmy award forbest actress in a drama series for her role inEuphoria,becoming a two-time winner in the category. She had won the award earlier in 2020.
Students in Kannur manage to escape unharmed as stray dogs chase them in the locality
