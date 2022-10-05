News Live: 5 dead, 8 under treatment after Bandra Worli Sea Link road accident
News Live: 5 dead, 8 under treatment after Bandra Worli Sea Link road accident
updated: Oct 05 2022, 10:07 ist
Track live news updates from India and from around the world right here, with DH.
10:05
Total of 13 people were injured in Bandra Worli Sea Link road accident. Of which 5 died, 8 people are undergoing treatment: Mumbai Police
10:04
PM Modi condoles loss of lives due to accident in Mumbai
Pained by the loss of lives due to an accident on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai. Condolences to the bereaved families. I hope that those who have been injured have a speedy recovery: PM @narendramodi
People should raise their voices against the wrong, but by acting within the framework of the law. Raising one's voice against wrong should become normal...We all have to stay united as one: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
09:59
Devotion to Bharat, the shining ideals of our ancestors & the great Sanskriti of our country, these are the three pillars which light up and pave our path on which we have to travel together with love and affection.This is our selfhood and Rashtra Dharma: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
09:55
People have to give up their selfishness for the interest of the country: Dr Mohan Bhagwat
People have to give up their selfishness for the interest of the country or in the interest of the weak, the people should always be ready for this sacrifice, so there is a need to keep the sense of self and pride in the society.The Sangh is doing the work of making the entire society as an organized force while spreading the idea of the nation. This is the work of the organisation of Hindu society, because the above-mentioned idea of nation is called the idea of Hindu Rashtra.
09:48
Ultra-nuclear families posing challenges for all-around development of young girls and boys: Mohan Bhagwat
Experts opine that ultra-nuclear families are posing challenges for the all-around development of young girls and boys. An increased sense of insecurity, social tension present testing times and a question mark hangs over the central edifice of our society –the ‘family system.
09:43
Population becomes burden if it grows without resources: Dr Mohan Bhagwat
Populations require resources. If it grows without building resources, it becomes a burden. There is another view in which population is considered an asset. We need to work on a population policy for all keeping both aspects in mind.As a result of deteriorating population balance in one region, new countries were formed from Indonesia to East Timor, Sudan to South Sudan and Serbia to Kosova.
09:41
Whenever there is demographic imbalance in country, then geographical boundaries of that country also change: Dr Mohan Bhagwat
जब-जब किसी देश में जनसांख्यिकी असंतुलन होता है तब-तब उस देश की भौगोलिक सीमाओं में भी परिवर्तन आता है। जन्मदर में असमानता के साथ-साथ लोभ, लालच, जबरदस्ती से चलने वाला मतांतरण व देश में हुई घुसपैठ भी बड़े कारण है। - सरसंघचालक, डॉ. मोहनजी भागवत #RSSVijayadashami2022pic.twitter.com/FwJ0R4W8Er
Our society during Covid has shown that we are capable of high delivery of services: Mohan Bhagwat
Decentralised employment training programmes in all district, development of villages & at the same time investing in education, health, ease of travel are important. Our society during Covid has shown that we are capable of high delivery of services
09:37
No work is insignificant or non-prestigious: Dr Mohan Bhagwat
Yoga and exercises should be practised. Personal hygiene & social wellness habits should be developed. If people ignore all this and continue with their old habits and attitudes then which system can ensure health for all?No work is insignificant or non-prestigious; manual, financial and intellectual labour are all respectable – we have to recognise this and conduct ourselves accordingly. Enterprise-oriented actions have to be encouraged.
09:34
Without bringing social equality, real and sustainable change will not come: Dr Mohan Bhagat
English translation of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagat's speech
09:29
Home environment and the values imparted by parents influences the character of children: Mohan Bhagwat
The home environment of ‘Samskars’ (good values) & duties of parents thereof, mediums that influence social behaviours & discipline, public figures, festivals, social gatherings play a major role in shaping character. How much attention do we pay to that?
NEP needs to make students cultured and patriotic: Dr Mohanji Bhagwat
Only the strong and successful cooperation of the society can completely ensure the security and unity of the country.The New Education Policy should lead to students becoming highly cultured, good human beings who are also inspired by patriotism – this is everyone’s desire. The society needs to support this actively.
09:22
Another obstacle to our Sanatana Dharama is fake narrative that is being spread to encourage anarchy: Mohan Bhagwat
The 2nd type of obstacles that hinder our Sanatana Dharma are created by forces who are inimical to Bharat’s unity & progress.They spread fake narratives, encourage anarchy, engage in criminal acts, foment terror, conflict & social unrest.
09:20
Let us not get distracted by the ongoing trend of discrimination in Independent India: RSS chief
समाज के विभिन्न वर्गों में स्वार्थ व द्वेष के आधार पर दूरियाँ और दुश्मनी बनाने का काम स्वतन्त्र भारत में भी चल रहा है। उनके बहकावे में न फ़सते हुए,उनकी भाषा,पंथ,प्रांत,नीति कोई भी हो,उनके प्रति निर्मोही होकर निर्भयतापूर्वक उनका निषेध व प्रतिकार करना चाहिए। #RSSVijayadashami2022pic.twitter.com/ESbxjhfnvv
Responsibility of all of us Indians to proclaim Sanatan culture: RSS chief
सनातन संस्कृति–मेरे भारत की पवित्र भूमि पर जन्मी है.हिमालय से लेकर सागर तक.इसलिए हम सब भारतीयों की जिम्मेदारी है कि सनातन संस्कृति उदघोष,इसका प्रचार पूरे विश्व में,पूरी जागृत अवस्था के साथ स्वयं अपनाएं और मानवकल्याण के लिए इसके प्रचार-प्रसार में जुटना चाहिए। #RSSVijayadashami2022pic.twitter.com/PL0i0Ifr1s
Process of national regeneration needs overcoming obstacles: Dr Mohan Bhagwat
To advance on ‘Atmanirbhar’ path,it is important to understand the fundamental tenets & ideas that define us as a nation. It is a necessary pre-condition that these tenets are clearly absorbed & equally understood by the government, administration & society.Process of national regeneration needs overcoming obstacles. One obstacle is Conservatism! New traditions that are in sync with the present times & nation have to be formulated, at the same time we have to be mindful about our eternal (Sanatana) values.
India becoming more and more self-sufficient: RSS Chief
In Sangh, there is an old tradition of welcoming intellectual and accomplished women guests in its programmes. The Shakha methodology of ‘Vyakti Nirman’ is being operated separately by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh & Rashtra Sevika Samiti. Bharat’s importance and stature has increased in the comity of nations. In the sphere of security, we are becoming more and more become self-sufficient.
09:06
Need for women empowerment and equal participation: Dr Mohan Bhagwat
In 2017, women activists working in various organisations conducted a comprehensive survey of the women of India, the findings of the survey also underscore the need for empowerment andtheir equal participation
09:06
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses Vijaya Dashami rally in Nagpur
08:42
5 people died in the accident that took place between four cars and an ambulance on Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link in the early morning hours today: Mumbai Police
08:39
Four militants killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district: Police
07:40
Second encounter in J&K's Shopian in less than 12 hours
An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Moolu area in South Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Wednesday.
Total of 13 people were injured in Bandra Worli Sea Link road accident. Of which 5 died, 8 people are undergoing treatment: Mumbai Police
PM Modi condoles loss of lives due to accident in Mumbai
People should raise their voices against the wrong, but by acting within the framework of the law. Raising one's voice against wrong should become normal...We all have to stay united as one: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
Devotion to Bharat, the shining ideals of our ancestors & the great Sanskriti of our country, these are the three pillars which light up and pave our path on which we have to travel together with love and affection.This is our selfhood and Rashtra Dharma: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat
People have to give up their selfishness for the interest of the country: Dr Mohan Bhagwat
People have to give up their selfishness for the interest of the country or in the interest of the weak, the people should always be ready for this sacrifice, so there is a need to keep the sense of self and pride in the society.The Sangh is doing the work of making the entire society as an organized force while spreading the idea of the nation. This is the work of the organisation of Hindu society, because the above-mentioned idea of nation is called the idea of Hindu Rashtra.
Ultra-nuclear families posing challenges for all-around development of young girls and boys: Mohan Bhagwat
Experts opine that ultra-nuclear families are posing challenges for the all-around development of young girls and boys. An increased sense of insecurity, social tension present testing times and a question mark hangs over the central edifice of our society –the ‘family system.
Population becomes burden if it grows without resources: Dr Mohan Bhagwat
Populations require resources. If it grows without building resources, it becomes a burden. There is another view in which population is considered an asset. We need to work on a population policy for all keeping both aspects in mind.As a result of deteriorating population balance in one region, new countries were formed from Indonesia to East Timor, Sudan to South Sudan and Serbia to Kosova.
Whenever there is demographic imbalance in country, then geographical boundaries of that country also change: Dr Mohan Bhagwat
Our society during Covid has shown that we are capable of high delivery of services: Mohan Bhagwat
Decentralised employment training programmes in all district, development of villages & at the same time investing in education, health, ease of travel are important. Our society during Covid has shown that we are capable of high delivery of services
No work is insignificant or non-prestigious: Dr Mohan Bhagwat
Yoga and exercises should be practised. Personal hygiene & social wellness habits should be developed. If people ignore all this and continue with their old habits and attitudes then which system can ensure health for all?No work is insignificant or non-prestigious; manual, financial and intellectual labour are all respectable – we have to recognise this and conduct ourselves accordingly. Enterprise-oriented actions have to be encouraged.
Without bringing social equality, real and sustainable change will not come: Dr Mohan Bhagat
English translation of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagat's speech
Home environment and the values imparted by parents influences the character of children: Mohan Bhagwat
The home environment of ‘Samskars’ (good values) & duties of parents thereof, mediums that influence social behaviours & discipline, public figures, festivals, social gatherings play a major role in shaping character. How much attention do we pay to that?
NEP needs to make students cultured and patriotic: Dr Mohanji Bhagwat
Only the strong and successful cooperation of the society can completely ensure the security and unity of the country.The New Education Policy should lead to students becoming highly cultured, good human beings who are also inspired by patriotism – this is everyone’s desire. The society needs to support this actively.
Another obstacle to our Sanatana Dharama is fake narrative that is being spread to encourage anarchy: Mohan Bhagwat
The 2nd type of obstacles that hinder our Sanatana Dharma are created by forces who are inimical to Bharat’s unity & progress.They spread fake narratives, encourage anarchy, engage in criminal acts, foment terror, conflict & social unrest.
Let us not get distracted by the ongoing trend of discrimination in Independent India: RSS chief
Responsibility of all of us Indians to proclaim Sanatan culture: RSS chief
Process of national regeneration needs overcoming obstacles: Dr Mohan Bhagwat
To advance on ‘Atmanirbhar’ path,it is important to understand the fundamental tenets & ideas that define us as a nation. It is a necessary pre-condition that these tenets are clearly absorbed & equally understood by the government, administration & society.Process of national regeneration needs overcoming obstacles. One obstacle is Conservatism! New traditions that are in sync with the present times & nation have to be formulated, at the same time we have to be mindful about our eternal (Sanatana) values.
India becoming more and more self-sufficient: RSS Chief
In Sangh, there is an old tradition of welcoming intellectual and accomplished women guests in its programmes. The Shakha methodology of ‘Vyakti Nirman’ is being operated separately by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh & Rashtra Sevika Samiti. Bharat’s importance and stature has increased in the comity of nations. In the sphere of security, we are becoming more and more become self-sufficient.
Need for women empowerment and equal participation: Dr Mohan Bhagwat
In 2017, women activists working in various organisations conducted a comprehensive survey of the women of India, the findings of the survey also underscore the need for empowerment andtheir equal participation
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addresses Vijaya Dashami rally in Nagpur
5 people died in the accident that took place between four cars and an ambulance on Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link in the early morning hours today: Mumbai Police
Four militants killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district: Police
Second encounter in J&K's Shopian in less than 12 hours
An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Moolu area in South Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Wednesday.
Read more
5.7 magnitude quake strikes Armenia-Azerbaijan-Iran border region
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck near Khowy in Iran's West Azerbaijan on Wednesday, with no initial reports of damage.
Read more
UP man kills wife for talking on phone, ends own life
A contractor allegedly killed his wife and later ended his own life by allegedly hanging himself at his residence in Lucknow's Talkatora area, Police said.
Read more