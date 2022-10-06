News Live: OPEC+ angers US with biggest oil production cut since peak Covid times

  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 08:09 ist
  • 08:08

    Nine dead, 38 hurt in KSRTC bus collision in Palakkad

  • 07:44

    OPEC+ angers US with biggest oil production cut since peak Covid times

    Saudi Arabia, Russia and other top oil producers agreed on a major cut in production on Wednesday to boost crude prices -- a move denounced by the United States as a concession to Moscow that will further hurt the global economy.

  • 07:44

    Indian-American student killed in US; roommate arrested

    Varun Manish Chheda, a 20-year-old Indian-American student at US's Purdue University, was killed in his dorm room by his roommate, who has been arrested on a preliminary murder charge, police said.

  • 07:43

    North Korea fires two ballistic missiles again, slams US carrier deployment

    North Korea fired two ballistic missiles Thursday as it justified its recent blitz of sanctions-busting tests as necessary countermeasures againstjoint military drillsby the United States and South Korea.

