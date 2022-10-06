News Live: OPEC+ angers US with biggest oil production cut since peak Covid times

OPEC+ angers US with biggest oil production cut since peak Covid times
Saudi Arabia, Russia and other top oil producers agreed on a major cut in production on Wednesday to boost crude prices -- a move denounced by the United States as a concession to Moscow that will further hurt the global economy.
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles again, slams US carrier deployment
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles Thursday as it justified its recent blitz of sanctions-busting tests as necessary countermeasures againstjoint military drillsby the United States and South Korea.
Nine dead, 38 hurt in KSRTC bus collision in Palakkad
OPEC+ angers US with biggest oil production cut since peak Covid times
Saudi Arabia, Russia and other top oil producers agreed on a major cut in production on Wednesday to boost crude prices -- a move denounced by the United States as a concession to Moscow that will further hurt the global economy.
Read more
Indian-American student killed in US; roommate arrested
Varun Manish Chheda, a 20-year-old Indian-American student at US's Purdue University, was killed in his dorm room by his roommate, who has been arrested on a preliminary murder charge, police said.
Read more
North Korea fires two ballistic missiles again, slams US carrier deployment
North Korea fired two ballistic missiles Thursday as it justified its recent blitz of sanctions-busting tests as necessary countermeasures againstjoint military drillsby the United States and South Korea.
Read more