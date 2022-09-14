News Live: Boston college evacuated after 1 reportedly injured in blast; investigation under way
News Live: Boston college evacuated after 1 reportedly injured in blast; investigation under way
updated: Sep 14 2022, 08:04 ist
Track news updates from around the world, only with DH!
08:01
Boston college evacuated after 1 reportedly injured in blast; investigation under way
A police bomb squad rushed to the campus of Northeastern University in Boston late Tuesday to examine a suspicious package, and there were unconfirmed reports of an explosion and minor injuries to at least one person.
Boston police said they were investigating two packages that had been left near the university's Holmes Hall. They declined to elaborate, but WCVB-TV said an individual was taken to a hospital and that firefighters and paramedics were at the scene.
WBZ-AM radio, citing unidentified police officials, said the person suffered minor injuries.
07:50
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders begin eighth day of Bharat Jodo Yatra
Nearly 100 killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes
Armenia and Azerbaijan reported nearly 100 troop deaths Tuesday in their worst fighting since a 2020 war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The last wave of fighting over Azerbaijan's tense Armenian-populated enclave ended in a fragile truce brokered by Russia.
But on Tuesday, the defence ministry in Baku said "50 Azerbaijani servicemen died as a result of Armenia's large-scale provocation," while Armenia earlier reported the deaths of at least 49 of its soldiers.
Boston college evacuated after 1 reportedly injured in blast; investigation under way
A police bomb squad rushed to the campus of Northeastern University in Boston late Tuesday to examine a suspicious package, and there were unconfirmed reports of an explosion and minor injuries to at least one person.
Boston police said they were investigating two packages that had been left near the university's Holmes Hall. They declined to elaborate, but WCVB-TV said an individual was taken to a hospital and that firefighters and paramedics were at the scene.
WBZ-AM radio, citing unidentified police officials, said the person suffered minor injuries.
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders begin eighth day of Bharat Jodo Yatra
Two dead, 14 injured in Jordan building collapse
The bodies of two people were recovered after a four-storey residential building collapsed in Jordan's capital Tuesday, authorities said, adding that 14 more were rescued but others remained trapped.
Security spokesman Amer al-Sartawy told state television that the latest toll from the collapse was two deaths, after one was initially reported, adding that fourteen others were injured.
Waterlogging in Mumbai due to incessant rains
Nearly 100 killed in Armenia-Azerbaijan border clashes
Armenia and Azerbaijan reported nearly 100 troop deaths Tuesday in their worst fighting since a 2020 war over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
The last wave of fighting over Azerbaijan's tense Armenian-populated enclave ended in a fragile truce brokered by Russia.
But on Tuesday, the defence ministry in Baku said "50 Azerbaijani servicemen died as a result of Armenia's large-scale provocation," while Armenia earlier reported the deaths of at least 49 of its soldiers.