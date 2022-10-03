News Live: Om Birla, Harivansh to attend 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in Jakarta

  • updated: Oct 03 2022, 09:22 ist
  • 09:22

    Toll in Bhadohi Durga Puja pandal fire jumps to 5

  • 08:51

    Om Birla, Harivansh to attend 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in Jakarta

  • 08:11

    Punjabi singer Alfaaz admitted to private hospital in Mohali

  • 08:06

    Kangana Ranaut rules out entry into politics

    Actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday said she has a keen interest in politics but has no plans to enter it professionally.

  • 08:05

    Boy killed, 52 injured in Durga Puja pandal fire in UP

    A 12-year-old boy was killed and at least 52 people were injured after a fire broke out at a Durga Puja pandal in Aurai town of Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, late on Sunday night.

  • 08:04

    Ankita Bhandari murder: SIT finds suite for VIPs at Uttarakhand resort

    The resort where Ankita Bhandari worked as a receptionist had a ‘presidential suite’ meant for VIP guests, DIG P Renuka Devi who is heading the SIT looking into the case said on Sunday.

