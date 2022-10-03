News Live: Om Birla, Harivansh to attend 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in Jakarta

UPDATE | Uttar Pradesh: The death toll in the Bhadohi #DurgaPuja pandal fire incident rises to 5. Three children & two women dead. At least 64 injured: Bhadohi DM Gaurang Rathi\r\n\u2014 ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 3, 2022
Toll in Bhadohi Durga Puja pandal fire jumps to 5
Om Birla, Harivansh to attend 8th G20 Parliamentary Speakers’ Summit in Jakarta
Punjabi singer Alfaaz admitted to private hospital in Mohali
Kangana Ranaut rules out entry into politics
Actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday said she has a keen interest in politics but has no plans to enter it professionally.
Read more
Boy killed, 52 injured in Durga Puja pandal fire in UP
A 12-year-old boy was killed and at least 52 people were injured after a fire broke out at a Durga Puja pandal in Aurai town of Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, late on Sunday night.
Read more
Ankita Bhandari murder: SIT finds suite for VIPs at Uttarakhand resort
The resort where Ankita Bhandari worked as a receptionist had a ‘presidential suite’ meant for VIP guests, DIG P Renuka Devi who is heading the SIT looking into the case said on Sunday.
Read more