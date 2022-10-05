News Live: Four militants killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district

  • updated: Oct 05 2022, 08:40 ist
  • 08:39

    Four militants killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district: Police

  • 07:40

    Second encounter in J&K's Shopian in less than 12 hours

    An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Moolu area in South Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Wednesday.

  • 07:39

    5.7 magnitude quake strikes Armenia-Azerbaijan-Iran border region

    A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck near Khowy in Iran's West Azerbaijan on Wednesday, with no initial reports of damage.

  • 07:38

    UP man kills wife for talking on phone, ends own life

    A contractor allegedly killed his wife and later ended his own life by allegedly hanging himself at his residence in Lucknow's Talkatora area, Police said.

