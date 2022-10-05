News Live: Four militants killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district

An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces at Moolu area in South Kashmir's Shopian district, police said on Wednesday.\r\n\r\nRead more
Four militants killed in two separate encounters with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district: Police
Second encounter in J&K's Shopian in less than 12 hours
5.7 magnitude quake strikes Armenia-Azerbaijan-Iran border region
A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck near Khowy in Iran's West Azerbaijan on Wednesday, with no initial reports of damage.
UP man kills wife for talking on phone, ends own life
A contractor allegedly killed his wife and later ended his own life by allegedly hanging himself at his residence in Lucknow's Talkatora area, Police said.
