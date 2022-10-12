News Live: US Treasury Secretary to travel to India in November

Sitharaman and Yellen discuss current global macroeconomic situation
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday in a meeting with her American counterpart Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen discussed a range of issues, including bilateral relationships, the global situation as well as India’s upcoming G-20 Presidency.
“The two leaders discussed the current global macroeconomic situation among other issues of mutual interest,” the Finance Ministry said after the meeting.
The two ministers also discussed various issues of significance with a view towards India’s upcoming G-20 Presidency.
Ola, Uber, Rapido ordered to stop auto services in Karnataka from October 12
The state transport authority has said that app-based aggregators Ola, Uber and Rapido will not be allowed to provide autorickshaw hailing services from Wednesday, days after the companies came into the spotlight over exorbitant fares.
