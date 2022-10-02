News Live: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti

  • updated: Oct 02 2022, 08:48 ist
  • 08:47

    UN chief Guterres urges people to shun violence on Mahatma Gandhi's 153rd birth anniversary

  • 08:44

    Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve opens for tourists for the season 2022-23 from today

  • 08:25

    President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

  • 08:12

    Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

  • 08:09

    Rahul Gandhi offers tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

  • 08:07

    PM Modi at Rajghat

  • 08:06

    PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary

  • 08:02

    At least 127 dead in Indonesia football match violence

    At least 127 people died at a football stadium in Indonesia late Saturday when fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas, triggering a stampede, officials said.

  • 08:01

    Trump likely to announce 2024 presidency bid within weeks

    Former President Donald Trump "wants his old job back" and will announce within weeks his run for the presidency in 2024. Trump is eager to get back to the White House, and wants to announce his 2024 run in the coming weeks.

  • 08:00

    Govt approves productivity bonus for railway employees for 2021-22

    The government has given approval to Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days wage to eligible non-gazetted railway employees for the financial year 2021-22, an official statement said on Saturday.

