News Live: PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti

PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary
Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on #GandhiJayanti. This Gandhi Jayanti is even more special because India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. May be always live up to Bapu’s ideals. I also urge you all to purchase Khadi and handicrafts products as a tribute to Gandhi Ji. pic.twitter.com/5icVnnRwwd
Trump likely to announce 2024 presidency bid within weeks
Former President Donald Trump "wants his old job back" and will announce within weeks his run for the presidency in 2024. Trump is eager to get back to the White House, and wants to announce his 2024 run in the coming weeks.
Govt approves productivity bonus for railway employees for 2021-22
The government has given approval to Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days wage to eligible non-gazetted railway employees for the financial year 2021-22, an official statement said on Saturday.
UN chief Guterres urges people to shun violence on Mahatma Gandhi's 153rd birth anniversary
Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve opens for tourists for the season 2022-23 from today
President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi offers tributes to Mahatma Gandhi
PM Modi at Rajghat
PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on birth anniversary
At least 127 dead in Indonesia football match violence
At least 127 people died at a football stadium in Indonesia late Saturday when fans invaded the pitch and police responded with tear gas, triggering a stampede, officials said.
Read more
Trump likely to announce 2024 presidency bid within weeks
Former President Donald Trump "wants his old job back" and will announce within weeks his run for the presidency in 2024. Trump is eager to get back to the White House, and wants to announce his 2024 run in the coming weeks.
Read more
Govt approves productivity bonus for railway employees for 2021-22
The government has given approval to Productivity Linked Bonus (PLB) equivalent to 78 days wage to eligible non-gazetted railway employees for the financial year 2021-22, an official statement said on Saturday.
Read more