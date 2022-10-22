News Live: Two apprehended following exchange of fire between police and criminals in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar

Canada bans new handgun sales in latest gun control action
Canada bans new handgun sales in latest gun control action, reports Reuters
"We have frozen the market for handguns in this country," Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said, adding "As we see gun violence continue to rise... we have an obligation to take action." pic.twitter.com/5jIqQmhvBj
Two apprehended following exchange of fire between police and criminals in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar
Delhi | In an exchange of fire b/w police & criminals in Jyoti Nagar PS area at 2 am, 2 criminals apprehended - 36y/o Shakti & 24y/o Sachin. One wanted criminal received bullet injury on his leg; a semi-automatic pistol, 2 live rounds, 2 empty cartridges recovered: DCP North-East
Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category with overall AQI of 262
Canada bans new handgun sales in latest gun control action
Two apprehended following exchange of fire between police and criminals in Delhi's Jyoti Nagar
PM Modi to virtually participate in Griha Pravesham of 4 lakh 51 thousand beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin in Madhya Pradesh
Rishi Sunak qualifies for UK Prime Minister's race after reaching minimum nomination threshold of 100 MPs
PM Modi to launch Rozgar Mela today
14 dead, 40 injured in bus-trolley collision near Suhagi Pahari in MP's Rewa