News Live: Security beefed up ahead of PM Modi's arrival to take part in Deepotsav celebrations in UP

Retired IG dies after being trapped in fire inside house in UP
Retired IG Dinesh Chandra Pandey died after being trapped in a fire that broke out in his house in Indiranagar yesterday late at night. Pandey's wife and son, who were present in the house with him, sustained injuries & are admitted to hospital in critical condition
Four killed, 42 injured as bus meets with accident in Uttar Pradesh
Etawah, UP | A sleeper bus en route to Ajmer from Gorakhpur with passengers met with an accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway under Saifai PS. 4 people were killed & about 42 who are seriously injured have been admitted to Saifai's PGI Hospital: ADM
Security heightened in Ayodhya ahead of PM Modi's arrival to take part in Deepotsav celebrations
Badrinath-Kedarnath temple doors to remain closed on October 25
Aman becomes first Indian wrestler to win Gold Medal in 57 kg category in Under-23 World Wrestling Championship being held in Spain
Karnataka Assembly deputy speaker Anand Manani passes away
BJP legislator and Deputy Speaker of Karnataka Assembly Anand Mamani passed away at a private hospital following severe illness, family sources said on Sunday. He was 56. (PTI)