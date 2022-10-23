News Live: Security beefed up ahead of PM Modi's arrival to take part in Deepotsav celebrations in UP

  • updated: Oct 23 2022, 09:25 ist
Check out latest updates from around the world, only with DH!
  • 09:21

    Security heightened in Ayodhya ahead of PM Modi's arrival to take part in Deepotsav celebrations

  • 08:57

    Retired IG dies after being trapped in fire inside house in UP

    Retired IG Dinesh Chandra Pandey died after being trapped in a fire that broke out in his house in Indiranagar yesterday late at night. Pandey's wife and son, who were present in the house with him, sustained injuries & are admitted to hospital in critical condition

  • 08:36

    Four killed, 42 injured as bus meets with accident in Uttar Pradesh

  • 08:35

    Badrinath-Kedarnath temple doors to remain closed on October 25

  • 08:24

    Aman becomes first Indian wrestler to win Gold Medal in 57 kg category in Under-23 World Wrestling Championship being held in Spain

  • 08:04

    Karnataka Assembly deputy speaker Anand Manani passes away

    BJP legislator and Deputy Speaker of Karnataka Assembly Anand Mamani passed away at a private hospital following severe illness, family sources said on Sunday. He was 56. (PTI)