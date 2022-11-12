News Live: 'I'm used to abuses but BJP won't tolerate insults towards Telangana,' PM pitches for Lotus in state, targets TRS, KCR
News Live: 'I'm used to abuses but BJP won't tolerate insults towards Telangana,' PM pitches for Lotus in state, targets TRS, KCR
updated: Nov 12 2022, 13:57 ist
13:50
"To avoid action, some people are trying to gang up and make a coalition of the corrupt. However, the people of Telangana and the country are keeping a keen eye on this," Modi said
13:49
Telangana wants positivity, development and only BJP can provide them with it: Modi
13:46
I take on kilos of abuses upon myself but won't tolerate any towards Telangana, says Modi
"I am used to abuses, name-calling, I take on kilos of abuses upon myself but BJP will not tolerate abusive behaviour towards Telanagana and its people," said Modi in public rally
13:46
If abusing Modi will result in Telangana's development then continue to do so, says Modi
13:44
I don't care if you abuse me or BJP, but won't be good if you abuse Telangana, says Modi
13:43
I am not tired of working because daily I get abuses from Opposition: PM Modi
13:42
"The political party that people of Telangana trusted the most, is the party that did the biggest betrayal to Telangana. When the darkness grows, Lotus starts blooming in that situation. Right before dawn, Lotus can be seen blooming in Telangana," saidPM Modi in Begumpet, Telangana
13:38
Recent bypolls show that lotus will bloom across Telangana, says Modi
"The recent bye-elections show that the sun will rise and the lotus will bloom across Telangana," said Modi
13:37
"Due to hard working karyakartas of BJP, the darkness has started to dispel. It's evident from the results of recent polls," said Modi
13:36
We will not leave the ones who are stealing from the poor: PM Modi
13:31
WATCH | PM Modi addresses rally in Telangana
Governance is zero in Gujarat, says Gehlot highlighting Morbi incident in poll-bound state
"Understand Morbi incident seriously. What problem does government have in constituting a Commission under a sitting or retd judge of High Court? If people are punished, people will be wary in future. That is governance - it is zero here," said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
13:15
Thane Crime Branch seizes face notes in Rs Rs 2,000 denomination of Rs 8 crore face value
Unit 5 of Thane Crime Branch on Saturday seized fake Indian currency notes in Rs 2,000 denomination with face value of Rs 8 crore. Two people, both of them residents of Palghar, arrested. Search for other accused under way, as per ANI.
13:03
Woman held for kidnapping infant for sacrifice to revive her dead father; child rescued
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in southeast Delhi for allegedly kidnapping an infant to sacrifice him to bring her dead father to life, police said on Saturday.
The child was recovered safely from the accused, identified as Shweta, a resident of Kotla Mubarakpur, they said.
She was previously involved in two cases of robbery and burglary, police said. (PTI)
13:00
Voting for Assembly elections under way in Himachal Pradesh
Dilli Ki Yogshala: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues WhatsApp number for people to pledge their contribution towards salaries of yoga teachers
11:29
Joint Statement on ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
BJP declares Pradip Purohit as its candidate for the Padampur bypolls
11:08
In every field, the people of Andhra Pradesh have made their name: Modi
"In every field, the people of Andhra Pradesh have made their name. It's because of their amicable and jovial nature," said PM Modi
11:08
"The people of Andhra Pradesh have loving nature and are entrepreneurial. Today, in every corner of the world and field, the people of Andhra Pradesh are exhibiting their talent," said Modi in Vishakapatnam
11:00
New Zealand's Greg Barclay re-elected as ICC Chairman
New Zealand's Greg Barclay was re-elected asInternational Cricket Council (ICC) Chairman on Saturday.
10:55
WATCH | PM Modi addresses public meeting after launching development projects in Visakhapatnam
Single day rise of 833 new coronavirus cases pushed India's Covid-19 tally to 4,46,65,643 and death toll climbed to 5,30,528.
08:58
PM Modi to inaugurate slew of projects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch thousands of crores of rupees worth initiatives and projects in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Saturday.
Among those proposed were inauguration of the Rs 26,000 crore expansion and modernisation of HPCL's petroleum refinery, first phase of the new green campus of Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam and a cruise terminal at the Visakhapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh.
He will also address a public meeting. (PTI)
08:57
Twitter Blue signups unavailable after raft of fake accounts
Twitter's relaunched premium service — which grants blue-check “verification” labels to anyone willing to pay $8 a month — was unavailable Friday after the social media platform was flooded by a wave of imposter accounts it itself had approved. (AP)
08:53
Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Shevala village in Maharashtra
The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed from Shevala village in Hingoli district Saturday morning on its sixth day in Maharashtra. The foot march will pass through Arati village, Pardi Mod bus stand and Kalamnuri zilla parishad high school ground, before halting for the night at the Shankarrao Satav arts and commerce college ground in Kalamnuri, a party functionary said. The yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, entered its 66th day on Saturday and has so far covered 28 districts in six states. It will pass through 12 states before culminating in Jammu and Kashmir after spanning a distance of 3,570 km over the course of about 150 days. The Congress' mass contact initiative will cover a distance of 382 km across five districts of Maharashtra before entering Madhya Pradesh on November 20.
07:46
Biden lands in Cambodia ahead of ASEAN Summit
US President Joe Biden touched down Saturday in Phnom Penh for the regional ASEAN summit ahead of next week's G20 meeting in Indonesia.
Biden, flying to Asia after a brief stopover in Egypt for the COP27 climate crisis conference, was also due to hold separate meetings while at ASEAN with the leaders of Cambodia, Japan and South Korea.
07:46
Russia bans Biden's siblings, US senators from entering
Russia said on Friday it had banned entry to 200 US citizens, including President Joe Biden's siblings and several senators, in response to Washington's sanctions over the Kremlin's offensive in Ukraine.
Trump to announce 2024 presidential bid Tuesday: Aide
Donald Trump will announce next week that he is taking another shot at the presidency with a White House run in 2024, his longtime advisor Jason Miller said Friday.
