News Live: Chandigarh University closed till September 24 due to ongoing row over alleged leaked videos
updated: Sep 19 2022, 09:45 ist
09:42
Chandigarh University, riddled with a controversy of alleged objectionable leaked videos, is closed till September 24.Some students were seen leaving for their homes.
The students' protest erupted on campus yesterday. Two accused have been arrested andone has been detained in connection with the matter.
09:30
Maharashtra | One dead & four injured after a State transport bus going from Pandharpur to Swargate Pune met with an accident on Sasvad road at Urli Devachi, in Pune dist last night. The reason for the accident is not known, further investigation underway: Pune Police officials pic.twitter.com/EXqcibIVBn
Thirty-eight students complain of stomach ache, nausea after visiting medical camp in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh.
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Taiwan
A magnitude 5.6 earthquake struck Taiwan on Monday, the European- Mediterranean Siesmological Centre said. The quake was 2 km (1.24 miles) below the earth's surface, EMSC said.
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi along with party leaders & workers resumes 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
National Education Policy 2020 announced by Centre lays great emphasis on Indian languages and Indian knowledge systems: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan