News Live: Tamil actress Pauline Jessica found hanging in Chennai flat
News Live: Tamil actress Pauline Jessica found hanging in Chennai flat
updated: Sep 20 2022, 09:32 ist
Track the latest updates from around the world, only with DH!
09:32
Tamil actress Pauline Jessica found hanging in Chennai flat
Credit: Twitter/@ani
08:46
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate National Mayors' Conference in Gujarat today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday virtually inaugurate the two-day 'National Mayors' Conference' to be held in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader said. As many as 121 mayors and deputy mayors of BJP-ruled urban local bodies across the country will participate in the two-day event, which is being organised by the party's 'sushasan (good governance) cell, BJP national secretary Rituraj Sinha said.
"PM Modi will (virtually) inaugurate the National Mayors' Conference on Tuesday morning by delivering his address. He will guide the invited guests on urban development," Sinha told reporters in Gandhinagar on Monday.(PTI)
08:18
INS Ajay decommissioned after 32 years of glorious service
PFI leader arrested in RSS member's murder case in Kerala
A leader of Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) was arrested on Monday in connection with the killing of an RSS leader in Kerala's Palakkad district in April this year, police said.
Palakkad district secretary of PFI, Aboobaker Siddik, was arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill RSS leader S K Srinivasan (45) on April 16.
He was also allegedly part of a group of PFI activists who had prepared the list of leaders of various political organisations including the BJP, CPI(M) and Youth League -- the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) -- to be targeted in their retaliatory attacks, a police officer told PTI.
07:38
Ahead of G20 Summit in Bali, Jaishankar meets Indonesian FM Retno Marsudi during US visit
07:37
Strong earthquake shakes central Mexico; no immediate word on damage, reports AP
Tamil actress Pauline Jessica found hanging in Chennai flat
Credit: Twitter/@ani
PM Modi to virtually inaugurate National Mayors' Conference in Gujarat today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday virtually inaugurate the two-day 'National Mayors' Conference' to be held in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader said. As many as 121 mayors and deputy mayors of BJP-ruled urban local bodies across the country will participate in the two-day event, which is being organised by the party's 'sushasan (good governance) cell, BJP national secretary Rituraj Sinha said.
"PM Modi will (virtually) inaugurate the National Mayors' Conference on Tuesday morning by delivering his address. He will guide the invited guests on urban development," Sinha told reporters in Gandhinagar on Monday.(PTI)
PFI leader arrested in RSS member's murder case in Kerala
A leader of Islamic outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) was arrested on Monday in connection with the killing of an RSS leader in Kerala's Palakkad district in April this year, police said.
Palakkad district secretary of PFI, Aboobaker Siddik, was arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to kill RSS leader S K Srinivasan (45) on April 16.
He was also allegedly part of a group of PFI activists who had prepared the list of leaders of various political organisations including the BJP, CPI(M) and Youth League -- the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) -- to be targeted in their retaliatory attacks, a police officer told PTI.
Ahead of G20 Summit in Bali, Jaishankar meets Indonesian FM Retno Marsudi during US visit
Strong earthquake shakes central Mexico; no immediate word on damage, reports AP