News Live: PM Modi meets Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida in Tokyo

4 persons linked with PFI detained from the Nagarbera area today. Our operation against PFI is on in many parts of the district: Hiren Nath, ADGP (Special Branch) Assam
09:30
Yamuna river flowing above the danger mark in the capital as the river's level reached 206.16 meters at 8 am, today.
09:30
Raids by ATS and local police are underway on people associated with PFI in many parts of the state: Maharashtra ATS
09:30
More than 75 PFI & SDPI workers & leaders taken into preventive custody, including the SDPI Yadgiri district president; police raids underway across the state. Cases booked under sections 108, 151 CrPC: Alok Kumar, ADGP Law & Order, Bengaluru
09:09
NIA court rejects Elgar Parishad accused Varavara Rao's application to go to Hyderabad for surgery
09:08
India reports 3,230 fresh cases and 4,255 recoveries in the last 24 hours.
08:57
I've faith that under your leadership, India-Japan relations will deepen and scale new heights and we will be able to play an appropriate role in solving the problems of the world: PM Narendra Modi during a bilateral meet with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida
PM @narendramodi met Japanese PM @kishida230 & extended his deepest condolences on the untimely demise of former PM Shinzo Abe.
Also had a useful exchange on further enhancing bilateral relations and working together towards realization of a free, open & inclusive IndoPacific. pic.twitter.com/BMsTYnQLW6
China busts operation laundering up to $5.6 billion via cryptocurrency
Authorities in China's southern Hunan province have cracked down on a large money laundering criminal group, suspected of laundering up to 40 billion yuan ($5.61 billion) through virtual currency transactions, an official release said.
The Public Security Bureau of Hengyang in Hunan said the group was also suspected of being behind more than 300 cases involving telecommunications fraud.
Authorities arrested 93 people and seized 300 million yuan of funds and more than 100 mobile phones and computers, according to a statement posted on the bureau's official social media account. - Reuters.
06:55
NASA spaceship strikes asteroid in landmark test of planetary defence
A NASA spacecraft rammed an asteroid at blistering speed Monday in an unprecedented dress rehearsal for the day a killer rock menaces Earth.
Ajay Maken, Mallikarjun Kharge to submit written report to Sonia Gandhi today
China reports 968 new Covid cases, no fatalities
China reported 968 new Covid-19 infections on Sept. 26, of which 245 were symptomatic and 723 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.
That compares with 999 new cases a day earlier – 295 symptomatic and 704 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.
There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation's fatalities at 5,226. - Reuters.