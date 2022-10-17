News Live: Modi to release 12th installment under PM-KISAN scheme today

Modi to release 12th installment under PM-KISAN scheme today
In what could be a Diwali bonanza for millions of farmers, the government will release Rs 16,000 crore under the 12th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Monday through direct benefit transfer, which is expected to benefit 10 crore farmers.
The installment amount will be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday during the inauguration of the "PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022" at Indian Agricultural Research Institute here.
IANS had reported on October 13 that the government could release the 12th instalment amount within a week.
06:36
Nationwide campaign to end child marriage launched in Rajasthan
With around 20 million people from across the country pledging to end child marriage, Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi and Leymah Gbowee on Sunday launched a nationwide campaign to put an end to this practice.
Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF) will spearhead the biggest-ever campaign to raise public awareness against child marriage, a statement said.
As a part of the launch campaign, 70,000 women and girls led people in lighting lamps, torchlight procession in around 10,000 villages (6,015 villages by KSCF and the rest by government and other agencies)from over 500 districts in 26 states.
Security forces recover 'Desi' BGL, Naxal-related items from Naxal's hideout in Chhattisgarh
Modi to release 12th installment under PM-KISAN scheme today
In what could be a Diwali bonanza for millions of farmers, the government will release Rs 16,000 crore under the 12th installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Monday through direct benefit transfer, which is expected to benefit 10 crore farmers.
The installment amount will be released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday during the inauguration of the "PM Kisan Samman Sammelan 2022" at Indian Agricultural Research Institute here.
IANS had reported on October 13 that the government could release the 12th instalment amount within a week.
Nationwide campaign to end child marriage launched in Rajasthan
With around 20 million people from across the country pledging to end child marriage, Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi and Leymah Gbowee on Sunday launched a nationwide campaign to put an end to this practice.
Kailash Satyarthi Children's Foundation (KSCF) will spearhead the biggest-ever campaign to raise public awareness against child marriage, a statement said.
As a part of the launch campaign, 70,000 women and girls led people in lighting lamps, torchlight procession in around 10,000 villages (6,015 villages by KSCF and the rest by government and other agencies)from over 500 districts in 26 states.