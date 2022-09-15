News Live: Fitch cuts India's GDP for FY23 to 7% from previous estimate of 7.8%

  • updated: Sep 15 2022, 09:27 ist
Track news updates from around the world, only with DH!
  • 09:13

    TN inaugurates free breakfast scheme

  • 07:53

    Sikh pilgrims from Pakistan arrive at Attari-Wagah border

  • 07:52

    Number of tigers in Rajasthan crosses 100: Gehlot

    Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the number of tigers in Rajasthan has crossed 100 due to the efforts of the state government in wildlife conservation.

    The number of other wild animals including panther, chital, deer, kharmor is also increasing continuously in the state, he said, stressing that "wildlife conservation is our topmost priority."

    According to an official statement, Gehlot was addressing a meeting of the State Wildlife Board at the Chief Minister's residence on Wednesday night.

  • 07:52

    Swedish PM resigns after right, far-right poll win

    Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Wednesday announced that she would resign after an unprecedented right-wing and far-right bloc narrowly won Sunday's election.

    Out of the Swedish parliament's 349 seats, the right-wing opposition was set to win 176, thanks in part to a surge by far-right Sweden Democrats (SD), with over 99 percent of districts counted.