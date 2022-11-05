News Live: Delhi shrouded in smog as air quality remains in the 'Severe' category

As other global crises collide, nations converge on Egypt to address climate change
World leaders will gather in Egypt next week to confront climate change at a moment of colliding crises: a war in Europe that has upended energy markets, rising global inflation, deep political divisions in many countries and tension between the world’s two greatest polluters, China and the United States.
United Airlines Holdings Inc joined the list of companies that are suspending ad spending on Twitter, a United spokeswoman confirmed late on Friday.
Major brands such as General Mills Inc and luxury automaker Audi of America said on Thursday they have paused advertising on Twitter, days after the social media platform was acquired by billionaire Elon Musk for $44 billion. - Reuters.
Delhi shrouded in smog as air quality remains in the 'Severe' category
Twitter sacks half of staff as Musk launches overhaul
Twitter sacked half of its 7,500-strong staff on Friday as new owner Elon Musk launched his major overhaul of the troubled company just a week after his blockbuster takeover.
An internal document seen by AFP said "roughly 50 per cent" of employees were impacted and would be denied access to company computers and email on an immediate basis.
