News Live: PM Modi to address the nation at 10 am today
updated: Oct 22 2021, 07:57 ist
07:56
Queen Elizabeth II was hospitalised, reveals Buckingham Palace
Queen Elizabeth II spent a night in hospital after being advised to rest and cancel a visit to Northern Ireland this week, Buckingham Palace said on Thursday. Read more
07:52
Was offered Rs 300-crore bribe to clear deals of 'Ambani', 'RSS-linked man': Ex-J&K Guv
Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik has claimed that he was told he would get Rs 300-crore bribe if he cleared two files belonging to "Ambani" and an "RSS-affiliated man" during his tenure but he cancelled the deals and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for supporting his decision by saying there is no need to compromise on corruption. Read more
07:50
PM Modi to address the nation at 10 am today
PM Narendra Modi will address the nation at 10 am on Friday. India on Thursday crossed the 100-crore vaccination mark for coronavirus.
Modi on Friday described India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive as a journey from “anxiety to assurance” that has made the country emerge stronger, and credited its success to people’s trust in the vaccines despite “various efforts to create mistrust and panic”. Read more
07:50
Istvan Szabo, Martin Scorsese to be conferred the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at 52nd IFFI
Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur has announced that Istvan Szabo and Martin Scorsese will be conferred the Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award at 52nd International Film Festival of India in Goa.
