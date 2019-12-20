Brick kiln owner booked for forcing couple into labour

A case has been registered against a brick kiln owner for allegedly forcing a tribal couple to work as bonded labourers at Kalyan taluka in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Friday.

Dinesh Kachru Keni has been booked under relevant sections of the Bonded Labour System (Abolition) Act, 1976 and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

A tribal couple from Sagaon in Bhiwandi, who were employed as bonded labourers at the kiln, lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday night.

According to the complaint, the couple was working at the kiln to pay off a loan.

The couple further alleged that Keni had seized their motorcycle after one of their friends, also a bonded labourer, had not reported to work.

The duo was rescued by the Shramjeevi Sanghatana, a pro-tribal rights outfit, led by Vivek Pandit.