BRICS Young Innovator Prize to Bengalurean

Ravi Prakash, a PhD scholar from Bengaluru, has won the BRICS-Young Innovator Prize for inventing an affordable indigenous milk-chilling unit for smaller and marginal rural dairy farmers.

Prakash, from the ICAR-National Dairy Research Institute, was a part of a 21-member delegation sent to Brazil by the Department of Science and Technology for the 4th BRICS-Young Scientist Forum (YSF), 2019.

India won the first prize, carrying USD 25,000, in the forum, the Department of Science and Technology said in a Facebook post.

The technology can be used for chilling milk from the point of production by bringing down the temperature of raw milk from 37°C to 7°C within 30 minutes by using nano-fluid based phase change materials, the Facebook said.

The innovation is of great socio-economic importance for developing countries by preserving the quality and safety of milk just after production. This innovation will add value in the farmer’s kitty, it said. The prize aims to reward the best results related to research, development and innovation projects.