Brij Bhushan asks not to post objectionable content

Brij Bhushan asks people not to put objectionable slogans on social media

Sharan has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers and working like a dictator by some of the country's top wrestlers

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jan 22 2023, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 22 2023, 22:33 ist
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Hours after the emergency general council meeting of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) was called off, its president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in a tweet, requested people not to put objectionable slogans or hashtags on social media that harm the dignity of political parties or communities, among others.

Sharan has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers and working like a dictator by some of the country's top wrestlers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya.

Also Read: Why it won't be easy for BJP to act against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The sports ministry had said on Saturday it had asked the WFI to suspend "all ongoing activities with immediate effect", including the Ranking Tournament in Gonda, UP, the federation president Sharan's stronghold.

In a tweet in Hindi, Sharan said, "Request. Got information about some objectionable slogans, graphics and hashtags on social media. I disagree with anything that harms the dignity of any political party, social organisation, community or caste-religion."

In another tweet, he said, "And, I refute such posts and trends. I am not larger than the party, (and) my dedication, my loyalty is authentic. My well-wishers and supporters should please stay away from such posts. They should neither like nor comment on it."

The WFI emergency general council meeting, scheduled in Ayodhya on Sunday, was called off after the ministry directed it to suspend all ongoing activities owing to the various allegations against the sports body and its president.

The ministry had on Saturday also suspended WFI's assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, a fallout of the grapplers' allegations of sexual harassment and corruption against the sports body's chief.

It had decided to suspend Tomar, "with immediate effect, to ensure proper functioning of WFI".

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
WFI

What's Brewing

DH Radio | Namma Metro safety compromised?

DH Radio | Namma Metro safety compromised?

Pulitzer awardee Greer draws inspiration from mundane

Pulitzer awardee Greer draws inspiration from mundane

'Inspire to read till age of 14, leave it to them then'

'Inspire to read till age of 14, leave it to them then'

Female, male hearts respond differently to stress

Female, male hearts respond differently to stress

Suhana, Shanaya Kapoor meet Kendall Jenner in Dubai

Suhana, Shanaya Kapoor meet Kendall Jenner in Dubai

How ancient poop can shed light on animal behaviour

How ancient poop can shed light on animal behaviour

 