Bring Dawood Ibrahim to justice in India: Rohit Pawar to PM Modi

NCP MLA and party chief Sharad Pawar's grand nephew Rohit Pawar has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim back to India from Pakistan.

"Now that Pakistan has accepted Dawood Ibrahim is indeed in Karachi, I would request Hon'ble PM @narendramodiji to do everything possible for bringing him to justice. Let's get him on Indian Soil at any cost," tweeted Rohit Pawar, the MLA from Karjat-Jamkhed in Ahmednagar district, on Sunday.

His tweet came against the backdrop of Pakistan acknowledging the presence of Ibrahim, the mastermind of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, in Karachi.

Pakistan had on Friday imposed tough financial sanctions on 88 banned terror groups and their leaders, including Ibrahim, 26/11 Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar.