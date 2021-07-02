Bring 26/11, Pathankot perpetrators to justice: India

Bring perpetrators of 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot attacks to justice: India to Pakistan

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 02 2021, 21:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 21:46 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

India on Friday once again asked Pakistan to take credible, verifiable and irreversible action against terrorist networks and proxies operating from its soil and bring the perpetrators of the 26/11 Mumbai strikes and Pathankot attack to justice.

The comments by External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi came when asked about the decision by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to retain Pakistan on its "grey list" or list of countries that require increased monitoring.

"As far as terrorism and terror financing is concerned, we have a zero-tolerance policy. We condemn terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," Bagchi said.

He said all countries must take credible action against terrorism including by putting an end to cross border movement of terrorists, ending terrorists safe havens, infrastructure and financing channels.

"In this regard, we call upon Pakistan to take credible, verifiable and irreversible against terrorist networks and proxies operating from territories under its control and to bring the perpetrators of terrorist attacks including the 26/11 Mumbai attack and Pathankot attack to justice," he said.

Check out DH latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India
Pakistan
26/11
Pathankot

Related videos

What's Brewing

Museum fetes 200 years of cartoon canines

Museum fetes 200 years of cartoon canines

Multi-storey mural for hometown hero Lionel Messi

Multi-storey mural for hometown hero Lionel Messi

In Denmark, grazing is alive with the sound of music

In Denmark, grazing is alive with the sound of music

Experts question if WHO should lead Covid origins probe

Experts question if WHO should lead Covid origins probe

Living with Covid-19: Singapore plans for the future

Living with Covid-19: Singapore plans for the future

Best Astronomical photographs for the year

Best Astronomical photographs for the year

 