British MP a Pakistan proxy, deportation was necessary, says Abhishek Singhvi

DH Web Desk
  • Feb 18 2020, 11:03am ist
  • updated: Feb 18 2020, 11:14am ist
Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday backed the deportation of British MP Debbie Abrahams saying that it was necessary as she is a Pakistan proxy.

"The deportation of Debbie Abrahams by India was indeed necessary, as she is not just an MP, but a Pak proxy known for her clasp with e Pak govt and ISI. Every attempt that tries to attack India's sovereignty must be thwarted," Singhvi said in a tweet.

Abrahams, a critic of Narendra Modi government's move to scrap special status for Jammu and Kashmir, was on Monday denied entry into India with authorities saying she did not possess a valid visa to enter the country.

A Labour Party MP who also chairs a Parliamentary Group for Kashmir, had landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on an Emirates flight from Dubai at 9 am along with an

Indian aide Harpreet Upal. She had an electronic visa (e-visa) issued last October with a one-year validity.

Officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said she was informed that her e-visa on arrival had been cancelled even before she flew to India. Despite this, they said, she flew into the country. No reason was provided on the cancellation of the e-visa.

 

