British MP a Pakistan proxy, deportation was necessary, says Abhishek Singhvi

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Tuesday backed the deportation of British MP Debbie Abrahams saying that it was necessary as she is a Pakistan proxy.

"The deportation of Debbie Abrahams by India was indeed necessary, as she is not just an MP, but a Pak proxy known for her clasp with e Pak govt and ISI. Every attempt that tries to attack India's sovereignty must be thwarted," Singhvi said in a tweet.

The deportation of Debbie Abrahams by India was indeed necessary, as she is not just an MP, but a Pak proxy known for her clasp with e Pak govt and ISI. Every attempt that tries to attack India's sovereignty must be thwarted.#Kashmir#DebbieAbrahams — Abhishek Singhvi (@DrAMSinghvi) February 18, 2020

Abrahams, a critic of Narendra Modi government's move to scrap special status for Jammu and Kashmir, was on Monday denied entry into India with authorities saying she did not possess a valid visa to enter the country.

A Labour Party MP who also chairs a Parliamentary Group for Kashmir, had landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on an Emirates flight from Dubai at 9 am along with an

Indian aide Harpreet Upal. She had an electronic visa (e-visa) issued last October with a one-year validity.

Officials in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said she was informed that her e-visa on arrival had been cancelled even before she flew to India. Despite this, they said, she flew into the country. No reason was provided on the cancellation of the e-visa.