Brother of Arjun Rampal’s girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades arrested by NCB

In a major operation, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has arrested Bollywood actor-model Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella Demetriades's brother Agisilaos Demetriades in a drugs case from Goa.

Rampal, however, has denied that he has anything to do with his partner’s brother.

The operation was carried out by the Mumbai and Goa units of the NCB.

This is the third case in which Agisolaos, a South African national, has been arrested by the NCB.

“Small quantities of Hashish/Charas have been seized from him,” NCB’s Mumbai zonal director Sameer Wankhede said.

The federal anti-narcotics agency WF-1, Span Suites & Villas, Chopdem at Pernem in North Goa.

He has been sent to judicial custody by a Goa court.

It may be mentioned, last year, Demetriades was arrested in two more cases of NCB, Mumbai i.e. Crime No. 16/2020 and Crime No. 24/2020 for the offences under the NDPS Act, 1985.

Meanwhile, Rampal, who is shooting in London, issued a statement asking not to link him or his partner with Demetriades.

“I am as shocked and taken aback as you are with this latest development. It’s unfortunate that my name is being unnecessarily dragged in every publication though I have no association whatsoever. As far as my family and I are concerned, my direct family and I are law-abiding citizens. And while the incident involves a person who is a relative of my partner (Gabriella), I have no other connection or relationship other than that with this person,” he said.

The statement further reads: “I request the media to not make headlines using my name as we are not related and this is causing hurt and confusion for my own family and the people I have a professional relationship with. I have faith in our legal system and whoever is on the wrong side of the law, should be treated as the judiciary deems fit. My trust is in the system in these matters."

