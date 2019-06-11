BSF-BGB conference in Dhaka from Wednesday

Trans-border crimes, activities of Indian insurgent groups based in Bangladesh and prevention of illegal migration and human trafficking will be high on the agenda of top officials of Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) meet for a four-day conference starting in Dhaka on Wednesday.

BSF Director General Rajni Kant Mishra is leading the 10-member Indian delegation for the 48th BSF-BGB Director General level Border Cordination Conference and will hold discussions with 24 members led BGB head Gen Mohd Shafeenul Islam.

The first session of the conference between the BSF and BGB will be held on Wednesday and during this, senior officers of the BSF and representatives of Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Home Affairs will take part in bi-lateral talks.

The two sides will discuss trans-border crimes, smuggling of cattle, fake currency, gold and narcotics smuggling, activities of Indian insurgent groups based in Bangladesh and prevention of illegal migration and human trafficking.

They will also discuss joint efforts for effective implementation of co-ordinated border management plan (CBMP), Confidence Building Measures, an extension of Crime Free Zone in Guwahati and Tripura Frontier and issues related to border infrastructure.

The previous BSF-BGB Border Co-ordination Conference was held in September last year in New Delhi.

As part of the conference, a friendly Kabbadi match between the teams of BSF and BGB will be played at Dhaka, Bangladesh on Wednesday.

The first meeting of BSF and BGB were held in December 1975 and the yearly affair continued till 1993. In 1993, the Home Secretaries of India and Bangladesh decided to make the Director General level meetings a bi-annual event.