BSF detects suspected cross-border tunnel at International Border in Jammu and Kashmir

A suspected underground tunnel, believed to be used for infiltration from Pakistan, was detected by the Border Security Forces (BSF) at the International Border (IB) in the Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said.

A small opening suspected to be a tunnel was found in a general area near fencing in Samba at around 5:30 pm, a BSF spokesperson said. However, due to darkness, a further search could not be carried out.

A detailed search will be carried out in early Thursday morning at first light, he said.

Sources said that the suspected tunnel at a distance of 150 metres from the IB and 50 metres from the border fence was detected opposite Pakistani post-Chaman Khurd (Fiaz) which is 900 metres from the Indian side.

It was detected during the ongoing anti-tunnelling drive by the troops of 48-battalion BSF in the border outpost area of Chak Faquira at around 5.30 pm, they said and added the drive was launched in the backdrop of the April 22 fidayeen (suicide) attack by militants near a military installation at Sunjuwan.

Two fidayeen militants, who carried out terror attack ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Pali Panchayat block in Samba district of Jammu region, had reportedly crossed Daig Nullah along Indo-Pak border at village Supwal in Samba district and trekked some distance to board a truck waiting for them.

Both the militants, affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit, besides a CISF officer, were killed in a five-hour-long gun battle which erupted just 48-hours before Modi’s first official visit to J&K after the abrogation of Article 370.

Immediately after the attack, the BSF, which mans the 192 km of the IB in Jammu, had launched a drive to detect cross-border tunnels.

A senior police officer said that influenced by the success of Hamas militants, who cleverly use tunnels against Israel Defence Forces, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad militant outfits are being trained by the experts of the Pakistani army in such technology.

“Militants with the help of Pakistan Army chose places intelligently before deciding to dig a tunnel which includes suitable terrain that can provide cover from observation posts,” he added.