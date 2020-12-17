BSF guns down 2 terrorists at Ind-Pak border in Punjab

BSF guns down two terrorists at India-Pakistan border in Punjab

The armed infiltrators were shot dead close to the Attari front around 2:30 am

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 17 2020, 09:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 17 2020, 10:19 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI

The Border Security Force (BSF) gunned down two terrorists along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab in the early hours of Thursday, official sources said.

The armed infiltrators were shot dead close to the Attari front around 2:30 am, they said.

More details will be known once the troops conduct a search operation, but a dense fog has engulfed the area, the sources said.

