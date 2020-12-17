BSF guns down two terrorists at India-Pakistan border in Punjab

The Border Security Force (BSF) gunned down two terrorists along the India-Pakistan International Border in Punjab in the early hours of Thursday, official sources said.
The armed infiltrators were shot dead close to the Attari front around 2:30 am, they said.
More details will be known once the troops conduct a search operation, but a dense fog has engulfed the area, the sources said.
Bubble 'prisons' to BLM, cricket confronted reality
Turkey run, anyone? Unheralded sport stories of 2020
K'taka school teachers show how they survived pandemic
The Lead: Read(s) of the week — Memoirs and more
Sticky and lethal: Magnetic bombs terrorize Kabul
Alibaba develops tech for customers to detect Uighurs
How to send a recap of 2020 to friends and family