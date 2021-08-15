BSF offers sweets to Pak Rangers on Independence Day

BSF offers sweets to Pakistani Rangers on Independence Day

PTI
PTI, Attari,
  • Aug 15 2021, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 15:58 ist
Border Security Force (BSF) Commandant Jasbir Singh presents sweets to Pakistani Wing Commander Hassan on occasion of India's 75th Independence Day, at the India-Pakistan Attari-Wagah border. Credit: PTI Photo

The Border Security Force on Sunday offered sweets to the Pakistani Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of Independence Day, officials said.

Indian troops on Saturday had greeted their Pakistani counterparts on their nation's Independence Day and exchanged sweets along the Line of Control and the International Border in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan Rangers had offered sweets to the BSF at the Attari-Wagah border. The Indian border guarding force reciprocated the gesture on Sunday.

Security personnel of both sides shook hands with each other, the officials said.

