BSF opens fire at drone along Indo-Pak border in Punjab

The BSF troops heard the humming sound of the drone early on Saturday

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Sep 04 2021, 21:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 04 2021, 21:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Border Security Force opened fire on a suspected drone along the Indo-Pak border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district, an official said Saturday.

The BSF troops heard the humming sound of the drone early on Saturday and then fire upon it, said the BSF official in a statement.

A special search operation was carried out but nothing suspicious was recovered from the area, said the official. 

