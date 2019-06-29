BSNL clears employees' June salary

State-run telecom firm BSNL on Saturday cleared June salary of all its employees for June from internal accruals of about Rs 2,000 crore.

The company has cleared around Rs 750 crore for salaries, paid interest of around Rs 800 crore on loans and rest of the funds have been approved for operational expenses like electricity bill payments, partial dues of vendors etc, sources said.

"A finance wing official has confirmed that they have received funds for June salary and it will be credited in the accounts of employees on Monday," All India Unions and Associations of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (AUAB) Convenor P Abhimanyu said in a statement here.

Though the company has sent demand of Rs 14,000 crore to the Department of Telecom in April but is yet to receive it.

The demands include payment for excess pension amount, dues for rolling out the mobile network in Maoist-hit area and others.

With the BSNL debt is around Rs 15,000 crore, Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said his government is working to revive the company and will soon float a cabinet note listing out government plans.