BSP expels Mahesh for skipping Trust vote

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed, DH News Service, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 23 2019, 21:00pm ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2019, 23:31pm ist
The Bahujan Samaj Party expelled its sole MLA in the Assembly, N Mahesh, on Tuesday, for being absent during the vote of confidence of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

BSP national president Mayawati tweeted the announcement shortly after the coalition failed to prove majority.

"In Karnataka, BSP MLA N Mahesh was absent to vote in favour of Kumaraswamy government as directed by the party high command - which amounts to indiscipline. The party has taken it seriously and has expelled Mahesh from the party," she tweeted.

Mahesh, who had earlier announced his decision to remain 'neutral' during the trust vote, was directed by his party high command to vote for the coalition on Sunday. However, Mahesh remained absent, attracting the wrath of the BSP leadership.

The Kollegal MLA had served as primary and secondary education minister in the coalition government till October last. 

