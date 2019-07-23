BSP expels Mahesh for skipping Trust vote

The Bahujan Samaj Party expelled its sole MLA in the Assembly, N Mahesh, on Tuesday, for being absent during the vote of confidence of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

BSP national president Mayawati tweeted the announcement shortly after the coalition failed to prove majority.

कर्नाटक में कुमारस्वामी सरकार के समर्थन में वोट देने के पार्टी हाईकमान के निर्देश का उल्लंघन करके बीएसपी विधायक एन महेश आज विश्वास मत में अनुपस्थित रहे जो अनुशासनहीनता है जिसे पार्टी ने अति गंभीरता से लिया है और इसलिए श्री महेश को तत्काल प्रभाव से पार्टी से निष्कासित कर दिया गया। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 23, 2019

"In Karnataka, BSP MLA N Mahesh was absent to vote in favour of Kumaraswamy government as directed by the party high command - which amounts to indiscipline. The party has taken it seriously and has expelled Mahesh from the party," she tweeted.

Mahesh, who had earlier announced his decision to remain 'neutral' during the trust vote, was directed by his party high command to vote for the coalition on Sunday. However, Mahesh remained absent, attracting the wrath of the BSP leadership.

The Kollegal MLA had served as primary and secondary education minister in the coalition government till October last.