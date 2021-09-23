BSP MLA Ansari seeks high-level security, says may be poisoned in jail

BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari on Thursday requested a court to grant him a high-level security, fearing that he may be poisoned in the jail as the government is "unhappy" with him.
The BSP MLA is currently lodged in a Banda jail.
Ansari, according to his lawyer Randhir Singh Suman, made the request during a hearing through video-conferencing.
"The state government is unhappy with me. It can happen that I may be given poison in food," Ansari said, adding that if he is given a high-level security, his fear will end.
Mukhtar's lawyer Suman has given an application, demanding security for him as per the jail manual.
The court has fixed October 7 as the date for next hearing, Suman said, adding that Judge Kamal Kant Srivastava said he will give directions in this regard soon.
Earlier during a hearing in August, Mukhtar had alleged that a Rs 5 crore contract was given to kill him inside the jail.
Ansari was produced in the court in a case of forgery and cheating in the registration of a bulletproof ambulance used to ferry him between courts and jail in Punjab.
After having been brought from a Ropar jail in Punjab recently, Ansari was lodged in the Banda jail in a slew of criminal cases.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Salon made to pay Rs 2 cr to woman for bad haircut
IPL 2021 | MI vs KKR: SWOT Analysis
Merkel in photos: From football fan to Trump tamer
In Pics | PM Modi receives warm welcome in the US
Thriving Afghan music goes quiet under Taliban
Hamilton hopes to end frustrating pursuit of 100th win
Abhinav Bindra gifts Neeraj Chopra puppy named 'Tokyo'