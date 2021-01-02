BSP nominee in a bypoll last year joins SP

BSP nominee in a bypoll last year joins SP

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jan 02 2021, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Jan 02 2021, 22:31 ist
Patel joined the SP in the presence of its chief Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI file photo.

Ranjit Singh Patel, who was a BSP nominee in an Assembly by-poll last year, Saturday joined the rival Samajwadi Party in the presence of its chief Akhilesh Yadav here, the SP said in a release.

Patel's wife Sushma is a sitting MLA from Jaunpur's Mungra Badshahpur constituency, and was a BSP member until she was suspended from the party last October.

Singh, a former state commission officer, was the BSP nominee from Pratapgarh Sadar seat in the by-election in 2019. His parents were MLAs from Madiyahon seat of Jaunpur.

When asked about her husband joining the SP, Sushma said, "I had contested on a BSP ticket, but the party has suspended me. I will remain with my family’s decision."

She said she is not going to join any party. "As of now, I don't have to go in any party. I am serving the people of my constituency."

Last year, during the Rajya Sabha elections, some BSP MLAs had withdrawn support to the party's official nominee terming their signatures on his nomination papers forged.

In response, the BSP supremo had on October 29 suspended seven MLAs, including Sushma Patel.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BSP
Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh
Akhilesh Yadav

What's Brewing

A new strain of drug-resistant malaria hits Africa

A new strain of drug-resistant malaria hits Africa

Alarm over microplastic in the womb

Alarm over microplastic in the womb

Indian expat in UAE bags record for giant greeting card

Indian expat in UAE bags record for giant greeting card

India successfully cultures new Covid-19 strain from UK

India successfully cultures new Covid-19 strain from UK

 