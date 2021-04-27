Budding poet pens poems to feed the hungry

“You need a customised poem (in Tamil) for Rs 20? Contact me and the money will be spent in feeding the poor,” reads the Instagram profile of Kavin Kumar, a software engineer with Wipro, who calls himself a budding poet.

True to the words written on his profile page, the 24-year-old from Tiruchirapalli in Central Tamil Nadu has distributed over 2,200 food packets to the poor and homeless during the weekends since the Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020.

As Kavin began posting pictures of him feeding the poor, requests flooded his Instagram direct message (DM) with people asking for customised poems for their parents, wife, girlfriends and children. Some Good Samaritans even sent money to Kavin asking him to use them for feeding the needy, without expecting him to pen poems for them. His Instagram id is malalai_kavingan (budding poet.)

“It began as a hobby immediately after I joined work. People started asking me for poems, and I charged them Rs 20. I was just doing it for friends and decided to open an Instagram account. That decision of mine is now helping me provide food packets to the needy,” Kavin told DH from Tiruchirapalli, also known as Trichy.

With around 36,000 followers on his Instagram page, Kavin says he earned Rs 70,000 so far and has spent everything on feeding the poor. “I began distributing food packets at Teppakulam in Trichy and at one point, we had 150 persons standing in a queue. That prompted me to pen more poems so that I get more money to be spent on buying food packets,” Kavin added.

As Kavin spent most of his weekends distributing food packets, he was down with Covid-19 last year. That did not deter him from continuing with his service after recovering. “My mother is a healthcare staff and she encouraged me to keep going. The best part is many began contacting me after getting convinced that I am in fact helping the poor using the money I get. Some would just give money and not expect any poems,” Kavin added.

Narmadha from Chennai, who asked Kavin to write a poem for her late mother who succumbed to mouth cancer, said the “budding poet” gives a patient hearing to his customers. "What he wrote was not just a poem. It is a voice of love between me and my mother which I had missed to convey to her," she told DH.