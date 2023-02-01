Budget 2023 | FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle slip of tongue cheers Parliament

FM's 'polluting' 'political' vehicle gaffe draws laughs

The House had a moment to laugh and giggle and even the Finance Minister was seen smiling at her slip of tongue

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 01 2023, 12:30 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2023, 13:08 ist
Nirmala Sitharaman. Credit: YouTube/@DDNews

Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman made a gaffe while announcing the Union Budget 2023 on Wednesday. Speaking of vehicle replacement as an important policy, the FM used "old political vehicles" instead of "old polluting vehicles". 

"Replacing old political vehicles via scrapping a key policy," she said, before correcting herself and to say "old polluting vehicles". 

The House had a moment to laugh and giggle and even the Finance Minister was seen smiling at her slip of tongue.

"Sorry, replacing old polluting vehicles," she resumed after drawing some laughs. 

More to follow...

