Budget focuses on creating more employment: Bhupendra Yadav

The Budget 2022-23 will create more job opportunities in the country through the development of infrastructure and other sectors, Union labour minister Bhupendra Yadav said on Saturday.

The Budget is progressive as it takes care of the dreams and aspirations of the youth, he added.

Its various provisions keeping in mind the needs of all sections of the society also make it a people-friendly budget, he said while addressing an event at the Delhi BJP office.

It will augment the country's basic infrastructure and encourage more investments, thus boosting development possibilities and creating more job opportunities, Yadav asserted.

"The Budget not only takes care of investment and infrastructure but also focuses mainly on how people get employment. The construction sector after the farm sector in rural areas gives the maximum employment.

"In hilly areas, pollution-less transportation is being developed which will give more jobs and also boost tourism," he said.

The minister said the Pradhan Mantri Gati Shakti Yojna has been included in the budget for speeding up inclusive development, production and investment as well as for enhanced momentum in seven identified sectors.

"The development of a country is possible only when there is a fast laying of road and rail network so that commuting and transportation is easy, airports are made almost everywhere, port building is encouraged as is metro rail network," he said.

The Budget has several provisions for the poor including pucca houses, water supply and toilet in every household, gas stove among others, he said.

BJP National vice president and Delhi unit incharge Baijayant Jay Panda, state president Adesh Gupta, national secretary and Delhi co-incharge Alka Gurjar, Leader of Opposition in Delhi Assembly OP in Ramvir Singh Bidhuri and other senior leaders were present in the meeting.

