Budget for healthcare sector doubled to Rs 2 lakh cr: PM

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday appreciated the doctors for their relentless service during the Covid-19 pandemic, and said that the Budget for healthcare sector has been doubled to over Rs 2 lakh crore.

"Service rendered by doctors in the last one and a half years is exemplary; I thank them on behalf of 130 crore Indians," says PM Modi in his address on National Doctors' Day.

He added that the govt has put maximum thrust on the healthcare sector, and doubled the Budget to over Rs 2 lakh cr this year.

Doctors are said to be another form of God, and it is not said lightly, he said, adding, "When people are ill or injured, sometimes we feel we might lose someone we love, but our doctors change the course of life like Gods in such instances, they give us life."

"When our country is battling Covid-19, our doctors are working hard day and night, and have saved the lives of lakhs of people and in this battle, many doctors have martyred themselves," he said. He also conveyed his condolences to the families of the doctors who died in the line of duty.

"Coronavirus is new, there are new mutations too, but our doctors' knowledge, their experience are fighting the challenges thrown by the virus," he said.

"The govt has worked towards stopping injustices against doctors and have brought a free insurance scheme for Covid warriors," he said

