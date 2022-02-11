Parliament Live: FM Sitharaman to reply in Rajya Sabha on Budget likely around 11.30 am today

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to a question in the Parliament on Thursday terming the Congress' era as 'andhkaal' and the BJP's era as 'amritkaal'. Today is the last day of the first leg of the budget session. Stay tuned for updates.
Govt panel moots technology to fight illegal drones as Punjab warns of Pak threat
With rogue drones challenging the security scenario, a Parliamentary panel has asked the government to create a pool of anti-drone technology with states getting access to use it and looking at the possibility of using civilian drones to detect illegal unmanned aerial vehicles.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to reply in Rajya Sabha on Budget likely around 11.30 am today.
Govt agencies using 5,384 electric vehicles, says Gadkari
A total of 5,384 vehicles out of 8,47,544 vehicles that were in use by government agencies, including central and state governments and autonomous bodies, as of February 4, 2022, were electric vehicles, Parliament was informed on Thursday.
In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the maximum number of electric vehicles used by local authorities (1,352), followed by government undertakings (1,273) and state governments (1,237).
Over 6.5 lakh from minorities got skill development training: Govt
Over 6.50 lakh individuals or youths from minority communities have received training for skill development under the various government schemes, the Parliament was told on Thursday.
Noting that the Ministry of Minority Affairs undertakes several schemes for upliftment of welfare and socio-economic empowerment of the six notified minority communities namely Muslims, Sikhs, Buddhists, Christians, Jains, and Parsis, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that the skill development schemes implemented by his ministry are "Seekho aur Kamao" (Learn and Earn), "Nai Manzil", and the "USTTAD" (Upgrading the Skills and Training in Traditional Arts/Crafts for Development) schemes.