Parliament Live: BJP issues whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in House today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday rebutted the Opposition's charge that the BJP too shared the responsibility for the failure to check the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 as it was supporting the then V P Singh-led government at the Centre. The RS passed the Jammu and Kashmir Budget 2022-23 and Appropriation Bills with a voice vote. The Bills were then returned to the Lok Sabha.
BJP issues whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in House today
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House today, March 24.
Parliamentary panel recommends setting up of Indian missions in 48 countries
India should set up resident missions in the remaining 48 of the 193 UN member-nations in a time-bound manner in line with its aspiration to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council, a parliamentary committee suggested on Wednesday.
The committee, in a report tabled in Parliament, also said that the budgetary allocation to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for 2022-23 was insufficient keeping in view India's rising global profile.
The parliamentary committee on MEA recommended to the government to set up resident missions in the UN member countries where India is yet to open such presence.
Why did Nehru internationalise Kashmir issue by taking it to UN, asks Sitharaman in RS
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday accused the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru of internationalising the Kashmir issue by taking it to the United Nations and said India's neighbour was still misusing it.
The minister targeted Congress on the issue while replying to a discussion on the Budget 2022-23 for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) in Rajya Sabha.
