Parliament Live: BJP issues whip to all its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in House today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday rebutted the Opposition's charge that the BJP too shared the responsibility for the failure to check the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 as it was supporting the then V P Singh-led government at the Centre. The RS passed the Jammu and Kashmir Budget 2022-23 and Appropriation Bills with a voice vote. The Bills were then returned to the Lok Sabha. Stay tuned for updates