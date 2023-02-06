Budget Session Live: Oppn MPs submit notices in House to suspend business and discuss Adani issue
Budget Session Live: Oppn MPs submit notices in House to suspend business and discuss Adani issue
updated: Feb 06 2023, 09:40 ist
09:39
TRS (BRS) MP K Keshava Rao gives suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 to discuss Adani Groups-Hindenburg Research matter.
09:39
We will raise Adani issue in Parliament. Govt is silent on such a big issue, especially PM Modi: LoP Rajya Sabha & Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge
09:36
Congress MP Manish Tewari on Monday moved an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss Chinese transgressions in Indian territory.
"I hereby give notice of my intention to ask for leave to move a motion for the adjournment of the business of the House for the purpose of discussing a definite matter of urgent importance, namely:- That this House do suspend Zero Hour and other businesses of the day to have a detailed discussion on the border situation with China."
In the notice he stated, "Since April 2020, China has engaged in what can only be described as a steady land grab. Till 16 January 2023, 17 rounds of Commander level talks have taken place between India and China with little success. All the while China continues to build significant infrastructure, including bridges, roads and accommodation for its troops. China is attempting to unilaterally change the status quo.
08:23
The Congress will hold district-level protests outside all offices of SBI and LIC on February 6, party general secretary K C Venugopal had announced earlier.
The opposition parties have alleged that the recent meltdown in Adani Group shares is a scam that involves common people's money as public sector LIC and SBI have invested in them.
Parliament was adjourned for the second consecutive day on Friday without transacting any business after the Opposition raised slogans demanding a discussion and a JPC probe into the issue.
On Sunday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O'Brien said his party wants debate not disruption in Parliament and is raring to take on the government.
He said that if any party disrupts the House it is in cahoots with the BJP.
08:22
Telangana Chief Minister and BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao endorsed the demand of opposition parties for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to look into the "scam", while BSP chief Mayawati said India's image is at stake but the government is taking the issue "very lightly".
08:21
Rocky Session expected today
Parliament was suspended for a second day running on Friday, as the opposition loudly demanded answers to questions about what regulators knew about the Adani Group’s finances.
08:19
Opposition parties will likely stage a demonstration on Monday outside the Parliament House to demand a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the allegations of fraud and stock manipulation against the Adani Group
Sources said that before the demonstration, the Opposition parties led by Congress will meet at 9.30 a.m. to finalise a strategy for the day in Parliament.
08:19
CPI MP Binoy Viswam gives suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267
CPI MP Binoy Viswam gives suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267, demanding a discussion on Adani group of companies crisis and "huge public money belonging to the common people of India at serious risk of being wiped out in the unfolding crisis."
05:20
Oppn to allow debate in Parliament after 2 days of disruption, but Adani issue to retain focus
After two days of disruptions, the Opposition is all set to allow the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address but will not take the focus away from the Adani Group to corner the Narendra Modi government.The day will begin with a meeting of Opposition parties called by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also Congress president, to give a final touch to the floor strategy and then head to Gandhi Statue in Parliament for a joint protest.
