Budget Session Live: Oppn meet to discuss floor strategy shortly at Kharge's office
Budget Session Live: Oppn meet to discuss floor strategy shortly at Kharge's office
updated: Feb 13 2023, 09:39 ist
Track the live updates from the Budget Session on DH!
09:34
Rahul gets LS Secretariat notice over ‘breach of privilege’
Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has received a notice from Lok Sabha Secretariat seeking his response to a privilege notices by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over his speech in Parliament during which he targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Adani Group issue.
Sources said the Congress leader has been given time till February 15 to respond to the notice seeking his side of the story to enable Speaker Om Birla to decide whether the matter referred to the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha.
Laws are same for both men and women and Congress leaders accepted that their party MP violated rules: BJP leader Smriti Irani
Laws are same for both men and women and Congress leaders accepted that their party MP violated rules, Union minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani on Friday, after Rajani Ashokrao Patil was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the ongoing Budget Session for filming House proceedings.
09:28
Congress MP Rajani Patil, who was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Friday for the remainder of the Parliament's budget session, said it was not fair to give her the harshest punishment as she had not done anything deliberately.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended Patil for the remainder of the current budget session for filming House proceedings.
Dhankhar, who had earlier in the day indicated that action would be taken against those who had filmed a ruckus during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Thursday, asked leaders of political parties to express their views on the issue.
"I belong to a freedom fighter's family and I should be given natural justice. I have not done anything deliberately," Patil told reporters.
"Accusing me like this and straightaway giving me the sternest punishment is not fair. I was deliberately named and I felt humiliated," she said.
The motion against Patil was adopted to suspend her for the remainder of the budget session, pending a report from the parliamentary privileges committee on the issue.
09:27
Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to move Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 in RS today
Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to move Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 in RS today to amend Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to Chhattisgarh.
09:00
House set to witness fiery exchanges as Session reaches last day of 1st leg
08:09
Opposition leaders to meet at Kharge's office in Parliament today 9:45 am to discuss floor strategy on last day of 1st leg of Budget Session.
Opposition to raise expunction of remarks, Congress MP's suspension, AdaniGroup issue in the House
07:47
Parliament will perish sans freedom of speech: Congress on expunction of Kharge, Rahul's remarks
Warning that Parliament cannot remain the "grand inquest of the nation” if free speech is throttled, the Congress on Sunday said the "autocratic and dictatorial face" of the ruling BJP was exposed through the "brazen, undemocratic and unparliamentary" expunction of remarks of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and the suspension of Rajani Patil.
Rahul gets LS Secretariat notice over ‘breach of privilege’
Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has received a notice from Lok Sabha Secretariat seeking his response to a privilege notices by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over his speech in Parliament during which he targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Adani Group issue.
Rahul gets LS Secretariat notice over ‘breach of privilege’
Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has received a notice from Lok Sabha Secretariat seeking his response to a privilege notices by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over his speech in Parliament during which he targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Adani Group issue.
Sources said the Congress leader has been given time till February 15 to respond to the notice seeking his side of the story to enable Speaker Om Birla to decide whether the matter referred to the Privileges Committee of the Lok Sabha.
Read more
Laws are same for both men and women and Congress leaders accepted that their party MP violated rules: BJP leader Smriti Irani
Laws are same for both men and women and Congress leaders accepted that their party MP violated rules, Union minister and senior BJP leader Smriti Irani on Friday, after Rajani Ashokrao Patil was suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the ongoing Budget Session for filming House proceedings.
Congress MP Rajani Patil, who was suspended from the Rajya Sabha on Friday for the remainder of the Parliament's budget session, said it was not fair to give her the harshest punishment as she had not done anything deliberately.
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar suspended Patil for the remainder of the current budget session for filming House proceedings.
Dhankhar, who had earlier in the day indicated that action would be taken against those who had filmed a ruckus during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Thursday, asked leaders of political parties to express their views on the issue.
"I belong to a freedom fighter's family and I should be given natural justice. I have not done anything deliberately," Patil told reporters.
"Accusing me like this and straightaway giving me the sternest punishment is not fair. I was deliberately named and I felt humiliated," she said.
The motion against Patil was adopted to suspend her for the remainder of the budget session, pending a report from the parliamentary privileges committee on the issue.
Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to move Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 in RS today
Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to move Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022 in RS today to amend Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain communities in list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to Chhattisgarh.
House set to witness fiery exchanges as Session reaches last day of 1st leg
Opposition leaders to meet at Kharge's office in Parliament today 9:45 am to discuss floor strategy on last day of 1st leg of Budget Session.
Opposition to raise expunction of remarks, Congress MP's suspension, AdaniGroup issue in the House
Parliament will perish sans freedom of speech: Congress on expunction of Kharge, Rahul's remarks
Warning that Parliament cannot remain the "grand inquest of the nation” if free speech is throttled, the Congress on Sunday said the "autocratic and dictatorial face" of the ruling BJP was exposed through the "brazen, undemocratic and unparliamentary" expunction of remarks of Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi and the suspension of Rajani Patil.
Read more
Rahul gets LS Secretariat notice over ‘breach of privilege’
Top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has received a notice from Lok Sabha Secretariat seeking his response to a privilege notices by Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over his speech in Parliament during which he targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Adani Group issue.
Read more