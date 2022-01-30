Budget Session: Parties asked to provide list of MPs sitting in LS, RS chambers, galleries

With Covid-19 forcing staggered sitting of Parliament during Budget Session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday reviewed the preparations and decided to ask parties to provide the list of MPs to be seated in Chambers and galleries.

With Rajya Sabha meeting in the morning hours and Lok Sabha during the evening, MPs will be seated in both the chambers as well as in galleries.

Sources said Secretaries General of both the Houses have been asked to reach out to leaders of various parties and groups in respective Houses immediately and to suggest them to draw lists of names of MPs of respective parties to be seated in different locations. Seats were allotted in chambers and galleries of both the Houses based on the strength of parties.

This decision was taken at a review meeting by Naidu and Birla after the latter made the suggestion that the MPs may be seated at different locations by name to avoid confusion, crowding, and enquiries, they said.

Till now, seats in the chamber and galleries were allotted in numbers and any MP can choose any of these, according to their party's allotment.

Both Naidu and Biral also discussed the reduction in the time of sitting of both the Houses by one hour per sitting. Both underscored the need for cooperation from all sections for effective utilisation of available time.

The Parliament House complex has been sanitised and all possible measures are being taken to contain the spread of Covid-19, they said. The MPs have been requested to take the RT-PCR test 48 hours before the commencement of the Session.

To a query by Birla, sources said, officials informed that there was no test required for Covid-19 patients to ascertain they are out of virus infection after seven days of home quarantine if they do not have any symptoms

