Building in which Suniel Shetty stays sealed amid Covid

Building in which Suniel Shetty stays sealed amid Covid-19

At present, around 10 residential buildings have been sealed in the D-ward of Mumbai

Mrityunjay Bose
Mrityunjay Bose, DHNS, Mumbai,
  • Jul 12 2021, 13:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2021, 13:16 ist
Suneil Shetty. Credit: PTI file photo

A posh upscale building in Mumbai, which is home to actor and businessman Suniel Shetty, has been sealed in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has seized the 30-storied building – Pratiksha Apartments – which has 120 flats, on Altamount Road.

As per BMC protocol, any building with five active cases of Covid-19 is sealed by the civic body.

At present, around 10 residential buildings have been sealed in the D-ward of Mumbai – which includes Malabar Hill and Peddar Road.

Shetty and his family are currently out of town and are not affected.

