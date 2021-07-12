Building in which Suniel Shetty stays sealed amid Covid-19

A posh upscale building in Mumbai, which is home to actor and businessman Suniel Shetty, has been sealed in the wake of increasing Covid-19 cases.
The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has seized the 30-storied building – Pratiksha Apartments – which has 120 flats, on Altamount Road.
As per BMC protocol, any building with five active cases of Covid-19 is sealed by the civic body.
At present, around 10 residential buildings have been sealed in the D-ward of Mumbai – which includes Malabar Hill and Peddar Road.
Shetty and his family are currently out of town and are not affected.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Venus, Mars & Moon to be in 'conjunction' on July 12-13
US Spell bee champ stands where few Black children have
3 tips for preventing heat stroke
3D-printed school tackle Africa's classroom shortage
Jafar Panahi's son follows his footsteps to Cannes
Champagne and celebrities mark Branson's space flight
In Pics | Italy rejoice after winning Euro 2020
DH Toon | Do you know inspiring people for Padma award?